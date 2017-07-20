Pulaski eyes infrastructure after waterline breaks

By BROOKE J. WOOD
Multiple waterline breaks during the past month has left Pulaski’s Town Council looking for a more permanent solution to a problem that may leave, in some cases, residents and business owners unable to drink their water without first boiling it for a few days after the occurrence.
Councilman Jamie Radcliffe said town businesses don’t really understand why it keeps happening, but added that he understood Pulaski has “deteriorating lines.” His comments came during council’s regularly scheduled work session Tuesday night.
He suggested Pulaski begin looking at infrastructural improvement. “I don’t know what the answer is other than to put in a new waterline.”
