Pulaski code enforcement officer named

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

There’s a new hired gun in Pulaski – to combat abandoned cars, overgrown grass, weeds and other thorny issues around town.

Carla Hodge, a Pulaski native with experience in Wythe County’s sheriff’s and commonwealth’s attorney offices, assumed duties last week as Pulaski’s code enforcement officer.

In August, Deputy Town Manager Nichole Hair told town council her “hope would be to develop a full-time staff person” to help with code enforcement. Town council decided to begin discussions on the logistics of creating a department to handle code compliance and enforcement.

Written by: Editor on July 10, 2017.

