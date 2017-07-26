Pulaski artists earns Coast Guard award for artistic excellence

WASHINGTON — Coast Guard Art Program artist Ken Smith recently received the George Gray Award for Artistic Excellence at a ceremony at the Salmagundi Club in New York City.

Smith, from Pulaski, was selected as recipient of the George Gray Award for his work, “Lifeline,” a 30-inch by 22.5-inch oil on canvas painting depicting two female Coast Guard members on a response boat as they coil lines used to retrieve victims from the water.

Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard Adm. Charles Michel also formally accepted 33 works of art by 29 artists into the program’s 2017 collection at the ceremony.

Written by: Editor on July 26, 2017.

