PC golfers competing at BRJGT Championship

The season-ending tour championship of the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour is being held at the Wytheville Golf Club this week, and several Pulaski County golfers are among those competing.

Numerous volunteers were on hand Monday to greet the 57 junior players. The William Woodford Foundation is sponsoring the event and continues to be a helpful contributor to the tour.

“It is always enjoyable to come to the Wytheville Golf Club because of the number of volunteers and their generosity toward junior golf,” BRJGT organizer Dewayne Belcher said. “We deeply appreciate their kindness as well as the charity of the Woodford Foundation.”

16-18 Age Group Par 70 6051 Yards

Devan Reeves of Galax and Noah Moler of Newcastle each shot 76 to lead the age group. Reeves, the Bluefield College signee, made 12 pars on the day but could not grasp the elusive birdie. Moler managed one birdie on the day. Adam Anker of Christiansburg, Jacob Owens of Whitewood and Roger McClanahan of Mavisdale shot scores of 79. Pulaski County golfer Barry Buckner Jr. finished the day with an 82 and Cougar Jake Mitchell finished with a 92.

14-15 Age Group Par 70 5691 Yards

Channing Blevins of Wytheville shot an even par 70 and leads Daniel Goode, also of Wytheville, by a shot. Blevins had 4 birdies on the round and toured the second nine holes in 2 under par 32 that included an eagle 2 on hole 14. Goode also made 4 birdies but saved them all for the back nine where he too got around in 32. Jason Hall of Dublin sits alone in third place with a score of 77. Trey Sparks of Tazewell made an eagle 3 on the par 5 twelfth hole in route to a score of 82.

12-13 Age Group Par 70 4990 Yards

Tanner Walls of Matheny, WV shot 80 and leads the age group. Joe Tyson of Bluefield, VA posted an 88. Logan Jones of Ivanhoe had a score of 99.

10-12 Age Group Par 34 2011 Yards

Benson Blevins of Wytheville shot one over par 35 to take the day one lead. Blevins made 8 pars in the 9 hole round to earn a 4 shot lead over Jake Albert of Christiansburg and Walker Gillespie of Pearisburg.

9 and Under Age Group Par 34 1510 Yards

David Goode shot 4 over par 38 to earn a 4 shot lead in the age group. Grant McCall of Richlands shot 41. William Ballard of Pearisburg is third with a score of 50. Cooper Hurst of Richlands shot 58.

The championship tournament was set to continue Tuesday to determine the final winners in each age group.

Written by: Editor on July 26, 2017.

