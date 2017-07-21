OSHA complaint may have led to closure

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A complaint made by a postal service employee may have prompted the temporary emergency closure of Pulaski Post Office.

Leni Fortson, a federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) spokesperson, said OSHA received a complaint from a USPS employee June 15 alleging there is mold, lead paint and broken asbestos floor tiles in the Washington Avenue facility.

OSHA contacted USPS and the employee regarding the allegations and the postal service responded June 30, according to Fortson. However, she say USPS’ response was missing items such as photos, training documents and an abatement plan, so additional information was requested.

