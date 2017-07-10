One Heart: Where wine is served with Allisonian history

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

A charming corncrib off Boone Furnace Road has evolved into southwestern Virginia’s newest wine tasting stop, a place where Allisonia’s history is evident in everything from bottle labels to buildings to patio tables.

Iron Heart Winery never let’s one forget it was once home to an iron works complex with 63 tenant houses, four stores, two mines, as well as a hotel, dentist, doctor, post office, grist mill and iron producer.

Adam Fariss is a self-taught vintner who returned home some eight years ago to pursue a family dream.

“In 2009, some things happened that made us think we needed to make the farm sustainable. And it was just a money pit, and still is a kind of money pit. Economically, it made sense for us to find a way for the farm to support itself so we didn’t have to break it up and sell it one day,” he explains.

Dr. Bruce Fariss, his dad, grew up on a farm beside what had been the unincorporated town of Boom Furnace, where six to seven tons of iron ore was smelted between 1882 and 1906. The iron was used to make wheels for train cars.

Bruce served as a military physician for two decades before returning home in the mid-1980s, purchasing his homeplace and, eventually, the iron town.

“For the last four generations of our family, someone has lived on or adjacent to the property that we own today,” Adam points out.

His great grandmother’s brother was mine superintendent Issac Huff, who built the house where Bruce currently lives.

Adam was the only Fariss child born in Virginia, and he dreamed with his father about what the farm could become. They considered growing crops or raising cattle on the farm. As Adam tells it, “From the beginning we thought about doing something like a restaurant or a winery, but didn’t have anyone to help with that at the time.”

Bruce still has a Dublin medical practice and Adam works full-time for Volvo Trucks, but now they have two full-time employees – and part-timer Rick Hall, a vintner with 20 years experience making wine for large wineries in Virginia and North Carolina.

Adam says when his dad bought the iron works complex in the ’80s, the owner referred to the structures as “liabilities,” and offered to bulldoze them. “But dad said to leave them because we would renovate them.” During a 30-year span, Bruce slowly renovated the former iron village’s buildings, converting a few into cabins for farm-stay experience rentals.

They started renting the cabins in 2010, and opened Fariss Farms to weddings, reunions and more two years later. That same year, Adam and Bruce attended a Winchester grape growers workshop in which they were told to “do something else, do anything else. This is the most work that you’ve ever done.”

“We didn’t believe them, of course,” Adam admits. So, in May of that year, 3,000 grape plants were ordered and planted. The first harvest was in 2013, and for three years they sold their grapes to area wineries.

In 2016, they kept the grapes and bottled their first Iron Heart Winery wines. The winery’s tasting room has been open for a little more than a month.

Their grape varieties include Chardonnay, Riesling, Vidal Blanc, Cabernet Franc and Chambourcin, from which they produce six varieties of wine. And the first Merlot grapes have now been planted.

Adam, a self-taught winemaker, describes the subtleties of oak, pepper, vanilla and other flavors hiding within each wine like a seasoned vintner. The wine names – Moonlight Mechanic, Rattle Her Hocks, Cinder Snapper, Chasing the Red, Throw Away the Diamonds and Gandy Dancer – and the labels all pay homage to the train that once traveled through the farm.

Adam describes the labels’ ladies as “all women that we know and love – friends, family.” They were photographed at Roanoke’s Virginia Transportation Museum, and the photos were used to design artistic labels with a Rosie the Riveter theme.

“Our name Iron Heart is reflective of all the history of the farm – iron mining, iron smelting. The railroad ran right through the heart of the farm. And all of that, combined with the strong character of William Tipton, we wanted to reflect in our labels,” Adam explains.

Tipton was a key player in building the iron works complex that started going up in 1882. “He was a real special guy and had a lot of charisma,” Adam says.

Tipton joined the Confederacy in 1862, survived pneumonia and later a gunshot wound during the Battle of Dewry’s Bluff. He was captured in 1865, and held by the Union until the war ended later that year. Almost 20 years after the war, he started Reed Island Iron Company.

Everything about Iron Heart Winery and Fariss Farms is indicative of the iron works community that was once there. Roller mills from the grist mill are used as table bases outside the winery on the 900 acres known as Fariss Farms. Structures near the winery include a smelting furnace, commissary, blacksmith shop, site superintendent’s house and foreman’s house.

“We never anticipated it was going to be this much work,” Adam admits as he looks over crops that will be ready for harvest in a couple of months.

Bruce served 16 years on the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors. However, he claims working at the winery is much “easier” than being a physician or on the board. He also points out that Adam is the man behind the winery and its operations.

The winery is open noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays. More details are available at iheartvirginiawine.com.

Written by: Editor on July 10, 2017.

