NRV notices slight increase in jobless rates

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Jobless rates increased slightly in most localities across the New River Valley between April and May.

Unemployment numbers in Radford, and the counties of Pulaski, Wythe, Giles, and Montgomery increased between one-tenth and four-tenths of a percent in May, the most recent month for which figures are available.

Pulaski County increased from 4.3 in April to 4.6 in May. The county’s unemployment rate was 5 percent in May 2016, and the drop to 4.3 in April marked the lowest jobless rate since April 2008, when it was 4 percent.

Written by: Editor on July 12, 2017.

