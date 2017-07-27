NRV Fair features ‘biggest stage’ ever

The first big–name rock concert in the New River Valley Fair’s history will take place tonight on a state-of-the-art stage in Dublin.

This will mark a first for the fair on two counts, says Forrest Surber, owner of Forrest Fire Entertainment. He points out that tonght is the first recognizable rock band to perform at the NRV Fairgrounds on what is arguably the best stage to ever hit Pulaski County.

In years past, recognizable names in country music were a staple at the fair, but no internationally established rockers before Collective Soul steps up tonight onto a large, high–tech stage courtesy of HardRock Entertainment. HardRock is also responsible for bringing Collective Soul and country music star Travis Tritt to the fair this year. Tritt, possibly the biggest country music talent to appear at the fair in many years, performed on the same stage Wednesday night.

Forrest Fire Entertainment worked with HardRock to bring Tritt and Collective Soul to the fair. As events coordinator, Surber handled marketing, ticket services and concert production for both performances.

The principals behind HardRock, along with Surber, are all Pulaski County natives intent on “trying to make the fair great again,” referring back to a time when it featured names like Josh Turner, Jason Aldean, Trace Adkins and Toby Keith.

The concerts certainly won’t make anyone rich, with ticket prices starting at $15 for Collective Soul. “We’re doing this because we love the fair and Pulaski County,” Surber says.

While the NRV Fairgrounds has worked tirelessly year after year to get ready for the annual event, now Surber believes HardRock and Forrest Fire are also a “small part” of that.

For the first year, the main stage at the Bud Walsh Arena will not be the center stage for the musical performances. Instead, a large, movable stage was brought to town this week by Adam Whaley with Studimo Productions, based in Ohio.

Whaley compares the stage to a “transformer,” since the the 40-foot x 40-foot performance area is actually the bed of a transfer truck, and the structure folds up into a truck for transport.

“This is the biggest stage with the most high–tech equipment that we’ve ever had in Pulaski County,” Surber maintains.

The stage, which is 35 feet tall, features an intelligent lighting platform, smoke, haze and other special effects. Whaley points out that the bands bring their own sets, but “we produce a house system with state-of-the-art speakers, lighting and stage. They send us a list of what they need, and we provide it.”

Some people have asked why bring a rock band to the NRV Fair as one of the main paid acts. But Surber says, “The fair has had country music for so long, we wanted to provide a country band, which we’ve done. But we also wanted to have a good rock band that goes along with HardRock Entertainment.”

Collective Soul wasn’t even a band when they released their first demo in the early 1990s. “Shine,” one of the songs on the album, caught the attention of radio stations and Atlantic Records. The company signed them and re-released their album, “Hints Allegations and Things Left Unsaid,” in 1993. The album went on to sell more than 2 million copies.

“Collective Soul, Disciplined Breakdown and Dosage,” the group’s second album, spent 76 weeks on the Billboard 200, and sold more than 3 million copies. Three songs from the album – the popular “December,” “Where the River Flows” and “The World I Know” – reached No. 1 on the U.S. Rock Chart. Another two, “Gel” and “Smashing Young Man,” made it to the top 10. More than 20 of their songs were made into videos that, for the better part of the 1990s and beyond, seemed to play endlessly on VH1.

“The rock band brings in a different clientele to the fairgrounds,” Surber says. “That impact is noticeable at hotels, gas stations and restaurants around the county.”

In literature promoting the Travis Tritt and Collective Soul concerts, HardRock and Forrest Fire encourage concertgoers to also enjoy such local attractions as Claytor Lake, New River Trail and Draper.

“Collective Soul is really, in the booking world, a bigger name, value-wise, than Travis Tritt,” Surber points out.

In fact, he says fans from Richmond, Washington, D.C., and Charleston, W.Va., called to purchase Collective Soul tickets. Even with the group’s far-reaching pull, tickets were still available for today‘s 7 p.m. concert.

Malcom Booth, president of New River Recreation, Inc., which manages the fairgrounds and NRV Fair each year, stresses that “this is good, wholesome family entertainment.”

Of course, with top music talent comes big expectations. Donna Surber, Forrest’s mother and owner of Donna’s Catering and Events, has played a significant role in planning amenities for the concerts. Concertgoers who purchase VIP tickets will be treated to a catered barbecue buffet and front-of-the-stage seating.

Even band members will receive special treatment that includes a large tent serving as a comfy lounge.

HardRock received word this week that it will be able to sell beer at the concerts.

After pointing out everything the fair has to offer – from demolition derby to horse pull to country concert to rock concert to bull riding – Booth adds, “It’s the place to have a good time. If you don’t want to have a good time, this isn’t the place for you.”

HardRock will share a portion of ticket sales with the NRV Fair. Another portion will go to ARCH Services, a Roanoke program that provides recovery support and opportunities for self-sufficiency after a crisis.

