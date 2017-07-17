NRCC receives grant for medical assistant program

A new medical assistant program is being launched at New River Community College thanks to a recently received grant.
The college received an $81,222 Workforce Credentials Grant (WCG) Capacity Building award from Virginia Community College System. The grant supports development of new non-credit programs and expansion of current programs at NRCC.
The short-term, non-credit programs provide access to training and credentialing for high-demand jobs in the area.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login