NRCC receives grant for medical assistant program

A new medical assistant program is being launched at New River Community College thanks to a recently received grant.

The college received an $81,222 Workforce Credentials Grant (WCG) Capacity Building award from Virginia Community College System. The grant supports development of new non-credit programs and expansion of current programs at NRCC.

The short-term, non-credit programs provide access to training and credentialing for high-demand jobs in the area.

Written by: Editor on July 17, 2017.

