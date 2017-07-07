NRCC offering handgun safety class in July

New River Community College is offering a handgun safety class July 18 and July 20.

Both class meetings are held 6 to 9 p.m. at 206 Edwards Hall on the Dublin campus. Range time is offered on the Saturday following the class.

The course costs $60.

The six-hour classroom portion of the course, instructed by Joey Williams, is required. However, range time is optional.

The class is intended for individuals who are applying for a handgun permit through the courts, and covers topics such as the nomenclature of revolvers and/or semi-automatic handguns and safety issues related to handgun ownership. Participants learn how to care for, maintain and store their handguns.

To register, visit http://bit.ly/handgunsafety072017.

