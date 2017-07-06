NRCA hosting Renter Education Workshops

New River Community Action is sponsoring four free Renter Education Workshops at Pulaski Library during July.

The workshops are for tenants, landlords and those considering renting. They are a valuable resource for college students starting out on their own.

Topics include repairs and other common disputes, fair housing laws and eviction in Virginia and guides to leases, deposits and payments.

Sessions are available noon to 2 p.m. July 12, July 19 and July 26; and 4 to 6 p.m. July 27, all at Pulaski Library, 60 Third St. NW.

Register at least two days prior to the workshop you plan to attend by calling 980-5525 or emailing sgray@nrcaa.org.

Written by: Editor on July 6, 2017.

