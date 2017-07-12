Neill Alexander McKeithan IV

Neill Alexander McKeithan IV, 75, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Monday, July 3, 2017, at his home.

He was born in Greenville, S.C., the son of the late Neill A. McKeithan Jr. and Doris Graves McKeithan.

Surviving are his wife, Nancy Garner McKeithan; daughter and son-in-law Grae McKeithan Bogle and Rob; son and daughter-in-law Neill A. McKeithan V and Catrina; four grandsons; one granddaughter and grandson-in-law; and one great-granddaughter.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 14, at First Presbyterian Church, Pulaski, with the Rev. Melissa McNair-King officiating. Entombment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Columbarium, Dublin, Va., with VFW Post 1184 and the Seymour Johnson AFB Honor Guard conducting graveside rites. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 408 N. Jefferson Ave., Pulaski VA 24301.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

