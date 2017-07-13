Naming ceremony set for Route 114 bridge

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

The Pepper’s Ferry/Route 114 bridge in Fairlawn will be named the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge in an Aug. 3 ceremony.

Vietnam veterans are invited to provide a picture that will be included on a veterans board for the ceremony, set for 2 p.m. at the Virginia Tech Pete Dye River Course on Viscoe Road in Fairlawn. Photos may be sent to Delegate Nick Rush, P.O. Box 1591, Christiansburg, VA 24068 or as an e-mail attachment to 114bridgepictures@gmail.com.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on July 13, 2017.

Comments

comments