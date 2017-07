Max Meadows man charged in shooting

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

WYTHE COUNTY — A Max Meadows man is being held without bond after allegedly shooting another man during an argument Sunday.

Wythe County Sheriff Keith Dunagan said Jason Howard Coleman, 32, is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and felony child endangerment as a result of the incident.

