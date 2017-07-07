Main St. buildings getting new roofs

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Three buildings on Main Street in Pulaski will soon be getting new roofs, thanks to a new revolving loan fund. Unstable additions on two of the buildings also are being removed.

The roof fund, established last year through a $75,000 USDA Rural Business Development grant, is aimed at putting buildings back into use, as well as preserving them.

The goal is to prevent a repeat of a 2010 incident in which a failing roof system led to the deterioration and partial collapse of a building. That building had to be razed, leaving a vacant lot on the south side of Main Street.

