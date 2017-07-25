Louis Farmer Workman

Louise Farmer Workman, 93, formerly of Dublin, Va., passed peacefully Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Alamance Hospice House in Burlington, N.C.

Born Sept. 2, 1923, in Slagle, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Esther Elkins Farmer, and was the oldest of seven children. Her husband, Jim Workman, and siblings Glen Farmer, Helen Farmer Appell and Kenneth Farmer also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her son, David (Frances) Workman of Whitsett, N.C., siblings Bertha (Wayne) Thomas, Janice (Jack) Wilson and Larry Farmer; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. today (Tuesday) at Dublin United Methodist Church, with Rev. Don Hanshew officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. Family and friends are invited to gather in the church fellowship hall for remembrance and light refreshments after interment. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Dublin UMC or Alamance Hospice House, Burlington, N.C.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, is handling the arrangements for the family.

