Local groups receive litter, recycling grants

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Friends of Peak Creek and New River Resource Authority are among 35 organizations selected to receive grants through the annual Keep Virginia Beautiful “30 in Thirty” grant program.

Each organization is receiving $750 from KVB.

According to its grant proposal, Friends of Peak Creek intends to use its litter prevention funds to purchase bags, safety vests, gloves and grabbers to be used in a fall cleanup of the creek. During past cleanup efforts, FOPC has removed 400 bags of trash and 19 dump truck loads of furniture, tires and appliances from the creek bed.

Written by: Editor on July 17, 2017.

