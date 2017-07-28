Little Free Library comes to Kiwanis Park

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Although children inspired them, two Little Free Libraries installed in a Pulaski park and at Meadowview Apartments in town can be used by people of any age.

The idea behind the Little Free Library, a national program, “is that anyone can take a book. They encourage you to bring it back or trade a book or bring a new book. If you can’t, that’s okay, just take a book,” Stacy Taylor says. “If you have extra books, come put them in. It’s a community-sharing program to promote literacy.”

Taylor, resident services coordinator for Community Housing Partners (CHP), says the little libraries installed at Kiwanis Park and Meadowview are the result of an anonymous donation stemming from a Book Buddies program at Pulaski County Library.

