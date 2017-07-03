Lessons learned from a year of Launch Something Pulaski

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

This month marks a year since five promising business ventures were announced as winners in the first Launch Something Pulaski competition. At least three of them opened before the end of September, and now, 12 months since the winners were announced, four of the five are still operating.

“We wanted to either seed new startups or help existing scale ups locate in and around the downtown business district. The goal was to help at least three new businesses get started, and that those new businesses would complete at least five new employment positions,” explains Eric Bucey, executive director of Beans and Rice, Inc., which spearheaded the competition.

