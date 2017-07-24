Lady Cougar volleyball players camp at Penn State

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT SPORTS EDITOR

The Pulaski County High School Lady Cougar volleyball team traveled to Penn State University last week to take part in the annual Penn State Team Instructional Camp.

After a stop at the 9-11 Flight 93 Memorial Site last weekend, which left each girl moved with emotion, the team got to work Sunday.

“We were introduced to the Penn State players and coaches first,” Lady Cougar head coach Ted Prol said. “Monday afternoon started the scrimmage play for all 22 teams attending the camp. There were 16 varsity level teams and six JV levels teams that played each other throughout the camp. Monday night, a variety of drills were introduced to all of the teams to prepare them for Tuesdays and Wednesday tournament play.”

While he realizes there is still work to be done, and the fast pace of the camp made it difficult at times to keep players fresh, Prol was optimistic about the two Pulaski squads’ performances.

“Both teams finished with a 12-7 record while at camp,” Prol said. “Coach Price and I were challenged with just keeping the girls injury free due to the constant level of playing over the three days. I wish to give thanks for all of the parents for allowing their girls to attend the camp. I also want to thank the mothers, Ann McDonald, Cheryl Crisp and Melissa Graham, who traveled with us and made sure the girls were safe and well cared for.”

With camp out of the way and the season closing in fast, tryouts for the Lady Cougar squads will take place July 31 and Aug. 1. Monday’s time will be 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. On Monday, the girls will be required, from 1 to 1:30 p.m., to participate in the IMPACT Concussion test. Shortly after that, tryouts will begin.

Tuesday’s tryout time is 4 to 7 p.m. Both days are MANDATORY to make the team. Teams will be posted by 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the front area of the gym. Practice for both teams begins 4 to 6a:30 p.m. Aug. 2.

All players must have a VHSL physical on file with the school to tryout. The physical may be given to Coach Prol on the day of tryouts.

Written by: Editor on July 24, 2017.

Comments

comments