Kirt Huff, 63, died Sunday, July 9, 2017 at his home in Castlewood, Va.

Born in Wythe County, Va.; he was the son of the late Joseph and Betty Armbrister Huff. He was preceded in death by brothers Barry Huff Sr., Dennis Huff and Joey Huff. He was an electrician for Crowder Industrial Construction.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Elam Huff; daughters Lisa Landry and husband Denny of Galax, Va., and Mary Beth Huff and companion Ivor Adkisson of Wythe County; sons Luke Huff of Hillsville, Va., and Russell Huff of Chesterfield County, Va.; sisters Denise Rye and husband John, and Diane Huff, both of Willis, Va.; brother Michael Huff Sr. of Wythe County; stepson Adam Gross and wife Bethany of Lebanon, Va.; grandchildren Tyler Largen and Jaikob Patrick; stepgrandson Hayden Gross; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Kirt Huff will be 3 p.m. Thursday, July 13, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Va., with Pastor Kenneth Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood. Pallbearers will be nephews, family and friends. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday in Castlewood Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the Huff family through the funeral home website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com.

Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

