Joseph Lewis Trueheart Sr.

Joseph Lewis Trueheart Sr., 79, of Draper, Va., passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Eva Pauline Trueheart; wife Rosa Trueheart; brothers Billy, Garland, George and Thomas Trueheart; and grandson Marcus Dean Trueheart.

Survivors include his sons, Joseph (Angie) Trueheart Jr. of Draper, and Clarence Dean (Toni) Trueheart of Pulaski, Va.; sister Eva D. Trueheart of Draper; grandchildren Joseph L. Trueheart III, Cayla Trueheart, and Cierra and Christopher Trueheart; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and special friend Douglas Slaughter, a co-worker of 56 years.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are by Serenity Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on July 28, 2017.

