Johnny Wilburn Robinson Jr.

Johnny Wilburn Robinson Jr., 74, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Monday, July 17, 2017, at Radford Health & Rehab Center.

Born May 22, 1943, he was the son of the late Johnny Wilburn Robinson Sr. and Bertie Isom Robinson. He had worked for both Coleman and Pulaski furniture companies.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy Tabor Robinson of Pulaski; daughter Melissa R. Boyd and husband Herman R. Boyd Jr. of Hiwassee, Va.; grandchildren Erika and Jared Boyd; brothers Mitchell Robinson, George Robinson, Rudolph Robinson and Ricky Robinson, all of Galax, Va.; sister Christine Shupe of Galax; and one niece and nephew.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Max Creek Baptist Church, Pulaski, with Pastor Mike Coleman officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Max Creek Baptist Church, 3000 Old Route100, Draper VA 24324 or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on July 25, 2017.

Comments

comments