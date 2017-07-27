Jazz & Ribfeast being held regardless of weather

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night …

If it’s good enough for the U.S. Postal Service, surely it’s good enough for the Pulaski Jazz & Ribfeast.

It’s been 363 days since last year’s all-day Pulaski Jazz & Ribfeast.

In the past 63 days, there have only been two days when it rained more than half an inch in Pulaski.

The calendar on those two events stops Friday when the third annual Pulaski Jazz & Ribfeast returns to Jackson Park … and, unfortunately, up to a half inch of rain is forecast.

But event organizers are committed to soldiering on, realizing that the forecast calls for pop-up showers throughout the day, but further realizing that the Jazz & Ribfeast is Pulaski’s biggest one-day event.

“We sure would have liked for the weather to have cooperated for at least one more day,” says event organizer Brenda Adams. “Yes, we need the rain, but we’d also like great weather for the 5,000 people who’ll be showing up to listen to the five great bands we’ve got and who’ll eat as much as they can of the 5,000 pounds of ribs that’ll be offered.”

Adams says some consideration was given to moving the venue to one that would lessen the impact of any potential soggy grounds, but in the end, “it’s going to rain off and on wherever we are, so we’re just going to enjoy the day in Jackson Park where everyone can have a front-row seat to cool jazz and hot ribs.”

The Jazz & Ribfeast is sponsored by the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, The Southwest Times, Town of Pulaski, Greater Pulaski Alliance, Virginia Eagle Distributing, Rotary Club of Pulaski and Gardner’s Pawn.

The festival begins at 11 a.m. and continues until 11 p.m. Bands appearing include a musical revue by the cast of Adaire Theatre’s “Come Fly With Me” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., J. Plunky Branch & Oneness from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., The Jamtastics from 4 to 6 p.m., The Traditions from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and The Billy Crawford Band from 9 to 11 p.m.

Rib vendors include Food City, 3 Leigh BBQ and Backwoods BBQ, who’ll have (literally) 5,000 pounds of ribs available. Other food vendors are Snack Time, Taco Trolley, Allison’s Concession and Whispering Pines Soft-Serv Ice Cream. A beer garden will also be set up near both the food and the music, and JBR Vineyards will offer regional wines.

Tents and tables will be set up in the park to accommodate diners and vendors, but attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs (and umbrellas) for a day in the park.

On a brighter note, the high temperature every day in July has often been in the mid- to upper 80s, with three days above 90 degrees. Friday, the high is expected to be in the upper 70s, and temperatures are forecast to dip to the upper 60s by the time the Jazz & Ribfeast closes.

