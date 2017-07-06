Jane Ann Ballard Overton

Jane Ann Ballard Overton, 85, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Monday, July 3, 2017, at Dogwood Crossing Senior Living in Tazewell, Va.

Born Aug. 19, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Smith and Thelma Ballard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Walker Overton, an infant daughter, and her beloved sisters and brother.

Jane Ann graduated from Pulaski High School in 1949, and was a retired deputy clerk with the Pulaski County Circuit Court. She was a lifetime member of Family Worship Center in Pulaski.

She is survived by daughters Lisa Overton Lorton and husband Bobby Lorton of Radford, Va., and Jill Overton Hurst and husband Wayne Hurst of Lewisville, N.C.; grandchildren Trey Lorton and wife Megan of Dublin, Va., Charlee Lorton Coffman and husband Travis of Dublin, Amber Hurst Wright and husband Nick of Winston-Salem, N.C., Brittany Hurst of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Bethany Hurst of Winston-Salem, N.C.; great-grandchildren Aubrey, Beckham, Landon, and Daniella, all of Dublin; and brother Fred Ballard of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. today (Thursday) at Family Worship Center in Pulaski, with Dr. C.R. Conner officiating. Interment will follow at the Appalachian Conference of the IPHC cemetery in Dublin. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.

The family thanks Commonwealth Senior Living, Dogwood Senior Living, Legacy Hospice, and all those who took loving care of her over the years.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

