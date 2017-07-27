Iowa man pleads guilty to two charges

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

An Iowa man allegedly caught speeding through a work zone earlier this month pleaded guilty to intoxicated driving and marijuana possession charges, but a reckless driving charge was dropped.

Zachary Thomas Krahn, 36, of Des Moines, pleaded guilty under a plea agreement that called for the nolle prosequi of a charge of reckless driving by speeding 105 mph in a work zone. He received a 120-day jail sentence, with all but 10 days suspended, an 18-month suspension of his driving privileges and $350 in fines.

A nolle prosequi charge is essentially dismissed, but the prosecution retains the option to re-file it if deemed appropriate. However, Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor said Virginia law prohibits a person from being convicted of reckless driving and intoxicated driving.

State Police allege Krahn was driving 105 mph when he passed through the 60 mph work zone at the bridges crossing the New River on Interstate 81. He also is alleged to have reached speeds of 120 mph during a pursuit that began when police attempted to stop him.

During the pursuit, police say, Krahn was passing vehicles on the emergency shoulder and driving into the median. He also is alleged to have made hand gestures out the driver side window and waved a large knife and walking cane out of the sunroof of the BMW while the chase was in progress.

The pursuit ended after about 10 miles when Krahn chose to stop.

