Info sought on depot break-in, vandalism

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski police are hoping the public can help them identify the person or persons who broke into and vandalized historic Pulaski Train Depot Sunday evening.

According to Officer Megan Jennings, officers heard an alarm coming from the depot at 20 S. Washington Ave. around 7 p.m. Sunday and discovered evidence that a break-in had occurred there. They later discovered some vandalism had taken place as well.

Jennings said authorities believe the culprits exited the building when the alarm sounded.

Anyone having information on the incident is asked to call police at 994-8680.

Written by: Editor on July 18, 2017.

Comments

comments