I-81 slow rolls slated at exit 105

RADFORD – As part of the ongoing New River bridge construction project at mile marker 105 at the Pulaski/Montgomery county line, drivers can expect delays due to slow rolls scheduled during nighttime hours next week for beam removal of the Route 232 bridge over Interstate 81.

On Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, nighttime lane closures with slow rolls will take place from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next day for beam removal. Slow rolls will be 15- to 20-minute maximum length.

Alternating left and right, north and southbound lane closures also remain in place 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday as work continues to replace the Route 232 bridge.

In addition, the I-81northbound exit 105 off-ramp continues to be closed 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday nights until July 14.

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to allow for extra travel time. Updated information will appear on message boards in the area.

Written by: Editor on July 7, 2017.

