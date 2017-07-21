He’ll be playing that Plunky music at Jazz & Ribfeast

For the second consecutive year, renowned saxophonist J. Plunky Branch will bring his trademark brand of rhythm and blues to the third annual Pulaski Jazz & Ribfeast at Jackson Park.

Festivities, which are scheduled between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. July 28, feature four other jazz performances and lip-smackin’ plenty of ribs.

Like last year, Plunky & Oneness will perform his original songs and cover a few other musical artists.

“Cover songs help to energize the crowd and bring them in,” he says.

Branch’s own career has been characterized by energy. During the past four decades, he has produced and released 25 albums of original avant-garde jazz, funk, fusion, gospel and African music.

A Washington Post reviewer wrote, “Branch hasn’t carved out a niche in contemporary music so much as created a swath, cutting across funk, reggae, soul, Pan-African and smooth to avant-garde jazz sounds in the course of 20-plus releases.”

He has written 400 songs, toured Europe and Ghana, taught African American music history at Virginia Commonwealth University, lectured at several other colleges, and even completed a weeklong residency at Galax High School.

Branch, who turned 70 Thursday, says, “I’m proud of that, of my perseverance, of sticking to my music for all of these years.”

He became involved in music at an early age, but didn’t fall in love with it until he went to Columbia University. He was soon exposed to lots of rhythm and blues and jazz. That’s when, as he puts it, “I was bit by the bug.”

The Richmond-based musician says that other than last year’s appearance at the Pulaski Jazz & Ribfeast, it’s been a few years since he’s spent much time in Southwest Virginia, having performed in such towns as Abingdon, Bristol and Gate City, but says, “I’m really happy to be coming back to that area, and looking forward to playing in Pulaski.”

The band will be performing many of his original songs during the Pulaski Jazz & Ribfeast.

“I tend to do mostly originals and touch on songs people may be familiar with as a way for people to understand where I’m coming from. If I do one of my songs and then I do a song by, say, Prince or a traditional song, you’re going to hear a song by me,” Branch explains.

“I do cover songs so people can relate to what my songs are about. They will have some points of familiarity and some points of newness.”

Branch, who was previously on the Governor’s Task Force for the Promotion of Arts in Virginia, says music is a big part of the state’s culture and history.

He adds, “We have so many festivals and gatherings where music is performed. It’s a generator of tourism and brings people together across geographic, cultural and racial lines. It’s an educational tool and aids the idea of community.”

Part of Branch’s music mission is promoting it whenever and wherever he can.

“I’m a good ambassador for this state, from the eastern shore to Bristol, from the mountains to the coastline, and everywhere in between. I see the benefits of music and how it opens people up to new cultural experiences.”

He deeply appreciates the music that best defines the culture of Southwest Virginia.

“I like bluegrass and country. I love the stories in bluegrass. I love the stories in rural music, in general, because they almost always tell a story,” he explains. “There’s a poetry in those stories. Secondarily, it’s the sound of the instruments inherently used in that music, creating an instantaneously sonic atmosphere in terms of sound. It transports you to the bluegrass region.”

His CDs and autobiography will be available for purchase at the Jazz & Ribfeast.

Other musical performances at the daylong extravaganza will be by The Billy Crawford Band, The Jamtastics, The Traditions and the cast of the Adaire Theatre’s “Come Fly With Me.”

