Hall brings home title from Glade Springs Resort

DANIELS, WV – Beautiful Glade Springs Resort hosted the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour on Wednesday. Forty-nine players tested their skills on the Cobb Course, where they found a wonderfully manicured 18 holes of golf.

“It is great that these kids get to compete on the Cobb Course at Glade Springs,” BRJGT organizer Dewayne Belcher said. “The Cobb Course is a fantastic layout for tournament play, and there is a surplus of courtesy and hospitality extended by the staff, making the day very friendly to our players. Also, I believe that the Greenbrier Classic being played this week adds excitement to the day as well because these kids have seen the TV reports and have attended practice rounds enabling them to envision themselves playing on a big stage. The professional aura surrounding Glade Springs as well as the years of service to competitive golf given by Glade Springs certainly supports those feelings within the young players.”

Jason Hall of Dublin earned the top spot in the 14-15-year-old age group with his score of 79. Hall, who was a freshman on the Pulaski County golf team last season, will be one of several team leaders for the still-young Cougars this fall.

Here are the full results:

16-18 Age Group

Par 72 6,629 Yards

Noah Clark of Pearisburg rolled in a 15-foot birdie on the fourth playoff hole to defeat Adam Anker of Christiansburg. Both players had gotten to the playoff by virtue of posting a 4 over par 76 score. Joseph Clark of Pearisburg, Carter Vance of Riner and B. Davis of Radford tied for third with scores of 77.

14-15 Age Group

Par 72 6,134 Yards

Jason Hall of Dublin won the age group with a 79. Daniel Goode of Wytheville was one shot back with an 80. Grant Rosenbaum of Wytheville was third with 87.

12-13 Age Group

Par 72 5,431 Yards

Tanner Walls of Matheny, W.Va., won the age group with a score of 85. Jack Davis of Radford was second with a score of 94. Ben Shull of Radford was third with a score of 104.

10-12 Age Group

Par 36 2,483 Yards

Walker Gillespie of Pearisburg made par on the second playoff hole to defeat Jake Albert of Christiansburg. Both players shot 9 hole scores of 2 over par 38 to enter the playoff. Graham Mirarik shot 47 to finish third.

9 and Under Age Group

Par 36 1,702 Yards

David Goode of Wytheville shot 39 to win the age group. Grant McCall of Richlands was two shots back with a 41. William Ballard of Pearisburg was third with a score of 50.

The Blue Ridge Tour is back in action on Monday at the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech in Fairlawn.

Written by: Editor on July 10, 2017.

Comments

comments