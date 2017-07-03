Grassroots movement kicks off in Pulaski

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

A potential middle school bond referendum will be the topic for the first Pulaski Organizing workshop Monday morning.

But a November referendum is just the topic for the first meeting. “It’s easier to get people to show up for training if they feel connected to an issue,” explains Jill Williams, a blogger for View from Peaks Knob.

“To me, the goal of the workshop is to be one step in the process of developing strong local community-based organizations that will prepare local leaders to run for office and that will also hold those elected officials accountable for representing the communities that elected them,” she says.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on July 3, 2017.

Comments

comments