Goodman: Tough decisions weren’t made

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski Town Council adopted a $14.8 million budget during a June 20 work session, but one council member doesn’t believe the town’s governing body gave the fiscal plan the attention it deserved.

Due to a pressing work-related matter, Councilman Joseph Goodman was unable to attend the work session when council adopted the 2017-18 budget, but he believes the town’s financial methods are unsustainable.

“I’m concerned that not a lot of effort was put into the budget from the council’s standpoint,” he says, although he credits the administrative “staff with doing an incredible job trying to find a way to make it work.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on July 18, 2017.

Comments

comments