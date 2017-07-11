Garnett Hensel ‘Baldy’ Lovern

Garnett Hensel “Baldy” Lovern, 85, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Monday, July 10, 2017, at the LewisGale Hospital Pulaski.

Born April 27, 1932, in Pulaski, he was the son of the late George William and Mary Gertrude Underwood Lovern. His daughter, Diana Taylor; sisters Mary Edith Hoffman, Melba Corvin, Aileen Corvin and Marlene Williams; brothers Clarence Lovern and David Lovern; and son-in-law Jessie Chrisley also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lottie Mae Lane Lovern of Pulaski; children Teresa Gail Chrisley of Pulaski, Vicky Lynn (Eugene) Gravley of Dublin, Va., Mary Louise (Terry) Lawson of Draper, Va., and Bonnie Jo (Mark) Bentley of Pulaski; brother Fred (Tessie) Lovern of Florida; son-in-law C.L. Taylor of Pulaski; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 6 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Thornspring United Methodist Church, Pulaski, with Pastor Teresa Tolbert officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until service time at the church.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, is handling the arrangements for the family.

