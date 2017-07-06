FOL book sale scheduled

Pulaski County Friends of the Library (FOL) hosts its “Mid-Summer” book sale Friday and Saturday.

Thousands of used books, hardback, paperback and children editions are available for sale. Most hardback books sell for $1 each, with paperback books going for 50¢ and most children’s books for 25¢ each or less. Most all of your favorite authors are available for purchase. A number of new donations have expanded FOL’s book options.

The two-day sale takes place at FOL’s Book Sale Store in downtown Pulaski, across the street from the Pulaski Library. The Friday sale runs 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

To donate your books, contact either Nancy Hudson, president of the FOL, at 540-639-1950 or Lance Hudnall, book sale coordinator, at 276-728-4626.

Written by: Editor on July 6, 2017.

