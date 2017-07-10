Family breathing new life into Thorn Spring

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Matthew Sale was on a tractor in the field of the family’s farm on Route 11 when he got the word.

He recalls, “I was baling hay when I got a phone call from my wife saying, ‘I think your dad just bought the golf course. I texted back and asked her how she knew that, and she said it just came over the radio.”

His father, David Sale, purchased Pulaski Country Club, with its golf course, tennis courts and pool, for $900,000 at foreclosure auction in May.

July 10, 2017.

