Electrical fire displaces Pulaski family

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Fire that broke out in void areas of a home displaced a Pulaski family Tuesday afternoon.

Pulaski Fire Chief Robbie Kiser said firefighters were dispatched to 327 S. Jefferson Ave. at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, The first units arrived on the scene three minutes later to find “a good bit” of smoke coming from both eves of the residence.

Written by: Editor on July 6, 2017.

