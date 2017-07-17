Dublin, Snowville get new principals

New principals for Snowville and Dublin elementary schools were officially named during the Pulaski County School Board’s July meeting.

Amy Shrewsbury is the new principal at Snowville Elementary, and Elizabeth Webb has taken the reins at Dublin Elementary.

Shrewsbury, who is assuming the helm after Dr. Bridget Parsons retired at SES, has more than 19 years of experience in public education, and has held positions that include teaching at Dublin Elementary, Claremont Elementary, Dublin Middle and Pulaski County High School. She has most recently served as the assistant principal at Dublin Middle School. She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Greensboro College, masters in curriculum and instruction from Radford University, and an education specialist degree in administration and supervision from Virginia Tech.

Written by: Editor on July 17, 2017.

