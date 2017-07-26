Dublin man gets 23 years in hostage shooting

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Dublin man Tuesday afternoon admitted he stole a gun, took two friends hostage and then shot one of them in the neck last year.

Christopher James Draper, 38, pleaded guilty in Pulaski County Circuit Court to abduction, malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, larceny of a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The pleas were part of an agreement, which resulted in Draper receiving a 23-year prison sentence, with all but 10 years suspended.

Eight years of the sentence was mandatory — five years for possessing a firearm after a felony conviction and three years for using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Three of five years given for malicious wounding was suspended, and the full 10 years imposed for abduction and firearm larceny was also suspended.

