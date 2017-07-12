Driver accused of 105 mph in work zone

An Iowa man is being held on several charges after Virginia State Police say he was driving 105 mph in a work zone on Interstate 81, while under the influence of intoxicants.

Zachary Thomas Krahn, 36, of Des Moines, was northbound in a BMW at mile marker 104 in Pulaski County when Trooper Mark Overholt observed the car traveling 105 in the 60 mph zone, according to VSP First Sgt. Mike Honaker. He said highway workers were “present and working in and adjacent to the roadway” as Krahn passed through the work zone.

