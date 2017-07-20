Draper man accused of sexual assault

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

WYTHE COUNTY — A 36-year-old Draper man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly abducting a woman in Pulaski Monday and sexually assaulting her in Wythe County.

Dustin Scott Farmer, who lives at 382 Conners Valley Road in the Max Meadows area of Wythe County, is charged with abduction, assault, object sexual penetration, sodomy and strangulation — all felonies, according to Wythe County Sheriff Keith Dunagan.

Farmer is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

