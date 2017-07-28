Doris Jean Crigger Shaffer

Doris Jean Crigger Shaffer, 80, of Wytheville, Va., passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.

She was the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Viola Jones Crigger, preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Edgar Shaffer, and was a member of the Wytheville Pentecostal Holiness Church. Doris is survived by her daughter, Tracie Diane Taylor Tate of Wytheville; brothers and sisters-in-law Robert “Bobby” Sr. and Louise Crigger of Wytheville, and Dennis Wayne and Diane Crigger of Pulaski, Va.; grandchildren Matthew Adam Taylor and fiancé Rebecka Ann of Wytheville, Jonathan Dakota Gray of Wytheville, Sarai Taylor & Paul Saldivar of Ivanhoe, Va., Virginia “Ginni” Tate of Wytheville, and Danika Jade Tate of Wytheville; great-grandchildren Chloe Jean of Wytheville, Lydia Noelle Saldivar of Ivanhoe and Colton Robert of Wytheville; special friends Elizabeth Simms of Wytheville, Reba Kirby of Speedwell, Va., Samantha Warburton of Max Meadows, Va., and Jennifer “Cricket” Goodwin of Wytheville; and many friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel, conducted by Stephen Crigger, with interment to follow in Rosewood Memorial Gardens, Rural Retreat, Va. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 31, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

July 28, 2017.

