David Wyatt Lineberry Sr.

David Wyatt Lineberry Sr., 64, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

David was a lifelong resident of Pulaski County, Va., and was born Sept. 12, 1952, to the late Willard Wyatt Lineberry and Mildred Causby Lineberry of Pulaski. He was also preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Boyd and Geraldine Jones of Pulaski.

He had a passion for Chevrolet Camaros and drag racing. David was an avid drag racer at Motor Mile Dragway, and a two-time True Street Champion at Bristol Dragway. David spent most of his life working in the tire business, spending the last 20 years at Thompson Tire. David was the store manager at Thompson Tire in Pulaski for the last nine years, where he worked alongside his son, David II.

Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Debbie Jones Lineberry; children and spouses Heather Lineberry Slaughter and William “Bill” Arnold of Dublin, Va., David “Davey” Lineberry II and wife Dawn of Pulaski, and Ashley Lineberry Jones and husband William of Dublin; grandchildren Ginger Leigh Slaughter and Landace Makenzie Lineberry; brother Charles Lineberry and wife Sharlot of Beaver, Ohio; sister Linda Huff of Pulaski; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Richard and Pam Jones of Newbern, Va., and Rodger and Carolyn Pike of Virginia Beach, Va., and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. today (Friday) at Stevens Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends. The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Thornspring Cemetery, Pulaski.

The family gives special thanks to Fran Echols and Melvin Tolbert, along with all of the Thompson Tire family, for all of their love, support and compassion during this difficult time. David was very blessed to have such wonderful family, friends and neighbors that enriched his life over the years.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on July 14, 2017.

