Crowd shows up late for Jazz & Ribfeast

Friday’s persistent drizzle tried to put a damper on the third annual Pulaski Jazz & Ribfeast, but by the time the weekend began at 5 p.m., the rains had all but quit and a dinner crowd of about 2,000 turned out to feast on hot ribs and listen to cool jazz until 11 p.m.

The annual festival in Jackson Park is sponsored by the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, The Southwest Times, Town of Pulaski, Greater Pulaski Alliance, Virginia Eagle Distributing, Rotary Club of Pulaski and Gardner’s Pawn.

After weathering the lunch rush, rib vendors Food City, 3 Leigh BBQ and Backwoods BBQ restocked before the late crush by those who did their best to devour the estimated 5,000 pounds of ribs available. Other food vendors included Snack Time, Taco Trolley, Allison’s Concession and Whispering Pines Soft-Serv Ice Cream.

To help revelers wash down all those ribs and selected fare, there was a beer garden as well as regional wines from JBR Vineyards.

While the ribs were the culinary attraction, those who showed up for the entire package got to hear music from five bands.

A musical revue by the cast of Adaire Theatre’s “Come Fly With Me” kicked off the festival at 11 a.m., followed by J. Plunky Branch & Oneness, The Jamtastics, The Traditions and a finale by The Billy Crawford Band.

“It’s unfortunate the rain kept so many people from showing up, but those who did had the time of their lives,” says event organizer Brenda Adams. “The rain kept coming back, but those who braved the elements were rewarded with great music and great ribs.”

Organizers are already looking toward an even better event next July.

Written by: Editor on July 31, 2017.

