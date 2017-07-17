County seeks nominees for volunteer award

Pulaski County is seeking nominations for the annual Joseph Calfee Volunteerism Award.

Anyone who has volunteered in the county in the past year is eligible. The award is intended for individuals who currently serve on one of the county’s boards, committees or commissions whose volunteer service goes above and beyond as far as the amount of time and talent shared with the community.

This award recognizes a volunteer who has demonstrated the following qualities: consistent positive attitude; willingness to strive for cooperation and harmony among employees, departments, agencies; and pride in work and community.

The volunteerism award was established as a memorial and tribute to Joseph A. “Joey” Calfee, a challenged individual who dedicated his life to volunteering with the Dublin, Newbern and Radford Fire Departments, as well as the Pulaski County Life Saving Crew. Calfee, who was a well-known and beloved figure around the Pulaski community, died in 2009 at the age of 50.

A certificate will be given to the recipient of this award at the Annual Pulaski County Volunteer/Employee on Aug. 19.

Contact Anthony Akers at 540-980-7705 or aakers@pulaskicounty.org.

