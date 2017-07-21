County offers survey to develop parks and rec master plan

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County is seeking citizen feedback to help it create a parks and recreation master plan.

“Pulaski County, with assistance from the New River Valley Regional Commission, is working on creating a [master plan] to help guide future programs and prioritize construction projects,” says Danny Wilson, the county’s planning and zoning administrator.

He explains the first step is obtaining community feedback on current parks and recreation facilities and programs, and “one of the ways the county is obtaining feedback is via a survey that became available this week.”

The parks and rec committee, consisting of recreational managers, local citizens and county staff, expects to finalize its public meeting and engagement plan next week. Wilson urges everyone to respond as soon as possible.

The survey is available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/PulaskiParks. Paper copies are available at the Community Development Office in the county’s administration building, 143 Third Street NW in Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on July 21, 2017.

Comments

comments