Country legend, rock band on tap for NRV Fair

By BROOKE J. WOOD

A Grammy-winning country music singer and an internationally acclaimed rock band are slated to perform at the New River Valley Fair later this month.

Travis Tritt will perform July 26 and Collective Soul July 27 at the NRV Fairgrounds in Dublin.

Travis Tritt

Tritt grew up on a Georgia farm and became interested in singing after hearing the church choir perform “Everything is Beautiful.” He taught himself how to play when he was 8 years old, and wrote his first song as a teenager.

