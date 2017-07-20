Contractor licensing course offered

A course for those interested in entering the contracting field is being offered July 29 at New River Community College in Dublin.

Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation’s Board recognizes the eight-hour Building Contractor’s Licensing course.

Topics of instruction include laws relating to the Board of Contractors, state building codes and underground utilities, types of licenses, qualifications for contractors, standards of practice, ways to avoid violating regulations, employment law, worker’s compensation, taxes and business structures.

Dr. Dan Trent, a licensed Class A building contractor in Virginia, conducts the course. He has more than 20 years of teaching experience in public schools, at the community college level and in university settings.

The course runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in 208 Edwards Hall. The cost is $198.

To register, visit http://bit.ly/NRworkforcereg and search class #4274.

