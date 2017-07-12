Christiansburg pair sentenced on meth charges

ROANOKE – A pair of Christiansburg residents were sentenced Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia on Federal drug conspiracy charges.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Rick A. Mountcastle, Timothy Wayne Radford, 49, and Melissa Dawn Lytton, 45, each previously pled guilty to conspiracy charges. Radford pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Lytton pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and to distribute methamphetamine.

