Chicken Bus rolls in for Lunch event

The ever-popular Chicken Bus is rolling into Pulaski Train Station this morning to offer grilled chicken meals for a Lunch at the Depot event.

Pulaski sponsors the summer luncheon series, which offers citizens a chance to relax to music while enjoying a variety of foods, typically provided by a different vendor each month.

The event is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the historic train depot, 20 S. Washington Ave.

Written by: Editor on July 19, 2017.

