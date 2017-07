Captolia ‘Cappy’ Leolia Callahan

Captolia “Cappy” Leolia Callahan, 76, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Roanoke Hospital.

She was born July 12, 1940.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at First Baptist Church on Magazine Street in Pulaski. A repast follows the service. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. at the church.

The family thanks all for their love and support.

Arrangements are by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

